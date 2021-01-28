Advertisement

NASA to pay tribute to fallen heroes on Day of Remembrance

Thursday marks 35 years since Challenger explosion
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – On Thursday, NASA will pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the pursuit of space exploration.

Jan. 28 is NASA’s Day of Remembrance, when the entire agency is set to commemorate space missions that ended in tragedy.

They will honor the crews of Apollo 1, the space shuttle Columbia and the space shuttle Challenger.

Thursday also marks 35 years since the Challenger explosion. In 1986, the shuttle broke apart 73 seconds into the flight.

Seven crew members were killed, including Christa McAuliffe, who would have been the first teacher in space.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said early Wednesday morning Matthew Newton Fortin, 18, was arrested and charged with...
Maine teen seriously injured in attack in Lisbon, police say
Basketball Livestream
What to know about making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment under Phase 1B in Maine
Lights
Presque Isle Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Charge
AR Gould Vaccination Clinic
COVID-19 Vaccinations Underway in Aroostook County for Those 70 and Older

Latest News

A 4-year-old Virginia boy found an unexpected friend while playing outside.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside
Alexei Navalny, center, and his wife Yulia travel on an airport bus as they arrive at the...
Russian court rejects Navalny’s appeal; allies detained
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
US jobless claims drop; still at 847,000 as pandemic rages
President Joe Biden speaks during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in...
New Biden health care orders begin to unspool Trump policies