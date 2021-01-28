Officer uses Jiu-Jitsu to reduce stress of police work

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

With staffing an issue for a number of County law enforcement agencies, stress among the ranks is common. In our continuing police series, Kathy McCarty has more

With more than 22 years in Maine law enforcement, Army veteran and Washburn Police Officer Ed Dubie says he’s no stranger to the stress of police work. One of only two full-time officers in Washburn, he uses martial arts to deal with the stress.

“It’s almost a competition with yourself when you’re taking martial arts because your - your mind and your body are working together. So you have your mind off your stress. It’s therapeutic in that way,” says Officer Ed Dubie, of the Washburn Police Department.

He’s found Jiu-Jitsu teaches the discipline needed to handle just about any encounter.

Dubie says, “I think that it prepares you for a bad situation, and you are prepared physically and mentally, so when something does go bad, you’re gonna use muscle memory.”

Jiu-Jitsu is a stress reducer and form of meditation, which can benefit police, says Sean Cerveny, owner of Gracie Fighter, a Caribou facility specializing in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

“It hugely benefits law enforcement, one, keeping them safe. You can fight off your back; you’re dangerous from all positions. Or, it gives you the ability to, for instance, take an opponent down and hold them with little to no effort, even if they have a huge size advantage on you. You don’t rise to the occasion, you fall back on your training,” says Sean Cerveny, owner of Gracie Fighter Jiu-Jitsu, of Caribou.

Jiu-Jitsu isn’t just for men.

“What happens when a larger man - and you’re alone as a female officer - decides that they’re not going to listen to you, so they can get away from you because you’re smaller. So Jiu-Jitsu teaches women how to really - really to fend for themselves and give them the confidence,” says Grace Cerveny, owner of Gracie Fighter Jiu-Jitsu, of Caribou.

People have different methods to deal with stress, but Dubie finds martial arts help with stress both on and off the job.

“Some people play soccer or baseball. I prefer to do martial arts. It prepares me for the job, so when something bad happens on the street and you’ve got to defend yourself or a third person, you’re prepared for it,” says Dubie.

