Superintendents comment on if they’ll be getting the COVID 19 vaccine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Efforts to ramp up the availability of the COVID 19 vaccine are continuing. In part four of her series with County Superintendents Megan Cole finds out if any of them are working on getting the vaccine for their districts.

School administrators have been dealing with many aspects of COVID 19..Some Superintendents are now looking at the possibility of getting the vaccine into their schools.

“We’re trying to get ahead of that curve so it’s not last minute we are surveying each of our staffs in Fort Fairfield and Caribou for how many have an interest in taking the covid 19 vaccine if its offered at school and how many would take it if it’s offered at the local hospital so we’re working with our hospitals so we’re working with our hospitals on those parameters and what we need to do.”

“You know there are different tiers so we’re definitely looking into that to be able to make that available for our staff and students and families.”

“I’m not sure if schools are going to be allowed to do that but certainly if we can we certainly will look into that I know that our school nurse is in close contact with the cdc almost on a daily basis we have reached out as well to other stakeholders just to see you know where-what the timeline looks like for educators we’ve reached out to the hospital and other entities.”

“We’re working with our regional partners to identify teachers and staff that are maybe at higher risk of whether it be for contact with students or with underlying health conditions. "

“We’re thinking more along the lines of staff right now because right now they’re saying 16 years and old and below they’re not recommending the shot so we’re just trying to figure out a way to get as many of our staff vaccinated who want to be vaccinated and we really haven’t got any information we thought we were gonna be next on the list, people in education were 1b and now it looks like the governor changed that.”

