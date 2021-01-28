Wallagrass facility temporarily closed

WALLAGRASS, Maine (WAGM) -

A Wallagrass gathering spot is temporarily closed, due to concern over increased Covid cases in The County.

Town officials in Wallagrass have closed the Community Center as a precautionary measure.

“We have closed the Community Center down, just because of all the Covid increases in the area. So we’ve just been doing what we can and trying to be there for our residents and hoping that this is all over before summer comes,” says Lana Voisine, Town Manager of Wallagrass.

The Town Office, located in the former elementary school, is open to the public, with admittance limited to one person at a time. Services are also through the mail, online or by phone.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.