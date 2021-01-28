Weather on the Web Thursday, Jan. 28th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Thursday, everyone!

Very light flurries are continuing to come down throughout the morning. And then, we’re expecting more in the way of scattered, light snow shower activity for the afternoon/evening.

At most, we’ll be picking up 1.0-3.0″-inches of snow totals later on today, into tomorrow morning. However, despite the lower-end amounts, it’ll still be enough to cause some patchy slick spots and a few snow-covered roadways.

We’ll also still be seeing those above-average temperatures for today... before more seasonable air moves in for Friday into the first-half of the weekend.

Also, we can expect partly to mostly sunny skies this weekend. And that quieter weather will last all the way through Monday... before a more significant system will be on the approach for Tuesday into Wednesday. That system, could bring moderate to localized heavier snow showers to our region. It’s a storm we’re going to continue to track over the coming days.

Hope everyone has a great and safe Thursday!

