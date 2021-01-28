Webinar to promote benefits of pruning

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

An upcoming webinar offered by the Cooperative Extension will help gardeners better manage their trees and shrubs. In this week’s County Ag Report, Kathy McCarty has more on the importance of pruning.

Trees, bushes and shrubs will be the focus of a webinar, called The Science of Pruning, which is being hosted by the University of New Hampshire’s Cooperative Extension on February 10th.

“I’m actually the one who’s going to be speaking. This program is basically about how plants respond to pruning cuts,” says Emma Erler, University of New Hampshire Extension Education Center Coordinator.

The program will discuss the benefits of pruning and the proper procedures to follow.

Erler says, “A lot of people get nervous when it comes to pruning trees and shrubs, because they don’t really understand, you know, how the plant is going to grow after you make that cut, what it’s gonna look like, how that’s gonna impact flowering and fruiting. So this talk is gonna go into the actual physiological responses that plants have to pruning, on a very, you know, basic, friendly, understandable level.”

Pruning is used to improve the structural integrity of a plant, control size, as well as control certain pest issues. It can also influence the flowering and fruiting of the plant.

“This talk really relates to any sort of woody plant, so any shrub, any tree, whether it’s a fruit tree, whether it’s an ornamental, because the - the same principles apply when it comes to plant hormones and growth responses when you make cuts in certain ways,” says Erler.

The event is open to commercial farmers and home gardeners. Registration is required. For more information, visit our website.

For more information or to register for the “Science of Pruning” webinar, visit:

https://calendar.umaine.edu/event/winter-gardening-series-science-of-pruning-online/

or

https://extension.unh.edu/events/science-pruning-webinar

