Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance

The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:37 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FORT BLISS, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance during a field training exercise at Fort Bliss in Texas.

A statement released late Thursday says two of the soldiers are in critical condition.

The 1st Armored Division says all 11 soldiers have been placed under the observation of medical professionals.

The statement says the incident is under investigation.

No further details have been released.

