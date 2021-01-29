Is radon in your home?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Radon is a natural gas that seeps from the ground into our homes. Breathing in radon is the number one cause of lung cancer in non-smokers according to Maine Radon Coordinator Jonathan Dyer. He added that Maine Radiation Control estimates 165 Mainers die each year from lung cancer due to radon.

According to Dyer, breathing radon for a year at 4.0 pCi/L, which is the action level, is equivalent to smoking 127 packs of cigarettes.

Luckily, it is not difficult to test your home for radon, or to mitigate it. Tests cost about $30 and can be bought at Home Depot and Lowes, or they can be ordered from the State Health and Environmental Testing Lab, or from four other private testing labs in Maine that have been approved by the state.

“Basically it’s two little vials,” said Dyer. “You go down to your basement, you take the caps off the vials, and you sit them in your basement for 48 hours. And then you close them up, and send them out, and they’ll send you back your radon [level]. It’s that easy to get an idea of what the radon is in your house.”

And if you do have a high radon level, the life-saving fix isn’t complicated either. Licensed radon mitigators can be found on the Maine radon homepage, although the average cost of getting a radon system in your home is $1,200 according to the National Radon Program Services. You can find federal financial assistance from the programs at the US Department of Housing and Urban Development or at the EPA’s Department of Environmental Justice.

The process consists of a professional coming to your home, digging ten gallons of dirt from beneath your cellar floor and inserting a four-inch pipe. The pipe routes to the outside of your house, and a ground level fan is installed which stacks up to your roof where the radon is released.

“It catches the radon before it even enters your house,” said Dyer.

