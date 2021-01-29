Landeen competes in team selection event

LAKE PLACID, NEW YORK (WAGM) -The US Para Bobsled held team trials at Lake Placid and Caribou’s Tammy Landeen made the trip to compete,but in the end she missed some time on the hill because of illness.

Tammy Landeen:” I ended up getting sick on the last day of training and the first day of races. Because I wasn’t able to complete it I wasn’t able to attempt to qualify.”

Landeen said that since she was not able to compete in the opening day of the trials she was not considered for the team which was a big disappointment

Landeen:” It’s a hard pill to swallow, but with any sport whether it is high school or professional, tryouts are one week a year. This week wasn’t my week. I still qualified to go to the Nationals in March. I can still compete and if I win that I earn an automatic spot on next year’s team.”

Landeen is looking forward to show casing her skills in the National Championships at Lake Placid in March.

Landeen:”I am blessed I get to go back in March. It just gives you that little bit more of a push. I blew it last week, but I am coming back and not going to let it hold me down.”

