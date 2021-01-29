Maine CDC reports 3 new coronavirus-related deaths, 359 new cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 359 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and three new deaths.

There are now 38,813 total cases since the beginning of the outbreak.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died has increased to 570.

Cumberland County reported three new deaths, and Androscoggin County reported one new death.

Forty-two people have completed isolation since yesterday.

Aroostook County has 8 new cases. One person has completed isolation since yesterday.

