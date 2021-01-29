New Dates Added for Food Box Giveaways in The County

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - With increased need throughout the County, another round of food box giveaways is set to begin.

According to Dixie Shaw, Program Coordinator for Catholic Charities, there are currently five giveaways scheduled here in the county.

Shaw says for the last few giveaways, food boxes were distributed by Catholic Charities as part of contracts with other states.

However, this round will be through a contract awarded to Made of Maine out of Westbrook. She adds this round of giveaways comes at a much needed time.

“We have not received a contract in Maine until now and Aroostook County did not get one,” Shaw said. “Made of Maine from Westbrook received a contract and they have agreed to let us deal with Aroostook County as far as distribution because we had a pretty good plan put together with our truck to trunk drive thru… because this is exciting and this is hard. People need this. They’ve been asking me for months, when this is going to happen again, and I had no answer for them. So, this is very exciting news.”

Here are the dates for the giveaways scheduled for February. All giveaways will start at 9 a.m.

> Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at the Pavilion in Fort Kent

> Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 at the Presque Isle Fair Grounds

> Wednesday Feb. 10, 2021 at Caribou High School

> Wednesday Feb. 17, 2021 at the Presque Isle Fair Grounds

> Wednesday Feb. 24, 2021 at St. Mary’s Church in Houlton

