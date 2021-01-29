Advertisement

Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.

A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.(Source: WDAM/Gray News)
By WDAM staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A 2-year-old girl died Friday after being accidentally shot by her 4-year-old brother in Jones County.

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin said his department responded to the shooting on New Hope Road Friday morning.

The 2-year-old girl was transported by EMServ to South Central Regional Medical Center and later pronounced dead.

According to the sheriff’s department, the girl was shot once with a handgun.

The Hattiesburg Police Department assisted in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Mills extends coronavirus state of civil emergency for another month
Governor Mills ends early closing time for businesses beginning Monday
Growing Concern Over Cross County Line Vaccinations
Growing Concerns Over Folks Getting COVID-19 Vaccine Across County Lines
The organization says it will work to get masks to immigrant communities and other marginalized...
New Dates Added for Food Box Giveaways in The County
Due to concerns over Covid cases in The County, the Wallagrass Community Center is temporarily...
Wallagrass facility temporarily closed
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

The hiring process is not the same for all law enforcement agencies, with local and County...
Police hiring process varies by agency
Flu season at historic low.
Flu cases at historic low
NewsSource 8 at 6 - VOD - clipped version (flu season)
Police hiring process varies by agency
Temple coach John Chaney embraces senior guard Aaron McKie at the end of their game with...
John Chaney, Temple’s commanding Hall of Fame basketball coach, dies at 89