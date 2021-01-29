Weather on the Web Friday, Jan. 29th

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Friday, everyone!

Steady to moderate snow showers are still coming down across the County this morning... especially in SE Aroostook, where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place until 10:00am.

Also, a Travelers Advisory is in place throughout the morning commute into midday, as we have widespread travel hazards, with snow-covered roadways, significantly reduced visibilities, and minor blowing/drifting snow. Make sure to take it slow, and leave extra time getting to where you’re going this morning.

By midday, we should be winding down with those snow showers. And we’ll be left with some breezy conditions and a little bit of a colder feel throughout the rest of the day.

That’s a very similar case to start off the weekend, with a colder feel extending into Saturday. But overall this weekend is shaping up to be nice, under those partly to mostly sunny skies.

Also, we’re still keeping a close watch on our system for Tuesday & Wednesday of next week... which has the potential to bring moderate snowfall to our region. We’ll continue to update you on all the latest with that storm, moving ahead into next week.

Hope everyone has a safe and great weekend!

