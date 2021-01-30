Advertisement

20 more people have died from COVID 19; 4 from Aroostook County

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(CDC)
By Megan Cole
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 3:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Another 20 people have died from COVID 19, 4 of them from Aroostook County.  That brings the total number of deaths since the outbreak began to 590.  Maine CDC is reporting 355 new cases in the state, bringing that total to 39,813.  Of those, 31,567 have been confirmed.  There have now been 145,356 vaccines distributed in Maine.

