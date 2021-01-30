National Guard Soldiers Return to The County From Washington D.C.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Among the National Guard Troops from all over The Country, a group of county soldiers made it their mission to protect and provide security in our nation’s capital.

“It was an important mission to defend the nation’s capital and make sure that the inauguration went according to plan,” Captain Richards said.

That’s Capt. Evan Richards of the 185th engineer support company in Caribou. He was one of thirty national guard soldiers from The County sent to Washington DC.

“Basically within 24 hours we were ready to go out the door,” Capt. Richards says. “We went to Bangor first and then we got on the aircraft the next day… and we were in DC. So, it all happened pretty fast and everyone was ready to go and the morale was high.”

Capt. Richards and his company were tasked with guarding the Library of Congress along with troops from Utah and New York.

“Once we finally got in there, like yeah you know, this is the real deal and the soldiers were ready to perform their tasks and they did an amazing job and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Capt. Richards adds. “Really what DC looked like was a sea of National Guard troops everywhere. We didn’t really see too many civilians in the Capitol area, it was just National Guard soldiers as far as you could see.”

Capt. Richards says, this mission was a success.

“Being involved in an operation that large was something that these soldiers may not be a part of again so that’s the history piece of it… is that this will go down as one of the most historic events the guard has ever participated in. For those soldiers to be able to say that, there’s a lot of pride there. So yeah, we absolutely accomplished the mission, we did what we had to do, and everything went smoothly… that’s what we were hoping for.”

After nearly 12 days in DC, the troop has made it back to The County and will now complete the required 10-day isolation period.

