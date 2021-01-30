Police hiring process varies by agency

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Filling vacancies for police officers continues to be a challenge for local, county, and state agencies. In our last installment of our police series, Kathy McCarty has more on how the hiring process differs from one department to the next.

Police departments in The County struggle to find qualified candidates. That’s why Fort Kent Chief Tom Pelletier considers his department lucky to have recently hired a seasoned officer.

“I have an experienced veteran from - who is coming from York County, who’s a deputy sheriff in York County. He was a police officer in Kennebunk for a number of years. So that certainly is a little bit of a reprieve for me. And it’s bringing us back up to par, but I’m still short one position,” says Chief Tom Pelletier, of the Fort Kent Police Department.

Chief Tim DeLuca says Houlton Police Department recently filled five openings, basing his recruitment efforts less on experience and more on an applicant’s desire to help others.

“I was looking for men and women who wanted to get into law enforcement, who have considered it but don’t have any experience and who said ‘you know what, I think I might want to try this.’ So we recruited that we’ll take and train people that meet our standards and are loyal and want to go with our Houlton Police Department mission and are good people who are community orientated,” says Chief Tim DeLuca, of the Houlton Police Department.

Lt. Brian Harris says the hiring process can take much longer for the State Police, leaving troops short-staffed for months or more as they wait for replacements.

“We’re not a direct-hire company. If I have an opening - let’s say a guy retires or gets promoted or moves to another troop - I don’t have the luxury of if a guy leaves and goes somewheres to replace him immediately. I have to wait for an Academy to come out and they assign somebody else to me. So theoretically if I had two or three people retire in a year, I may be a year without those people while I’m waiting for their replacements to be trained and come to me” says Lt. Brian Harris, of Troop F, Maine State Police.

All agree, though police work is challenging, it can be a rewarding experience. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

