Remembering Eric Werntgen

FORT KENT, Maine (WAGM) - The Fort Kent School Community is mourning the loss of teacher and Athletic Director Eric Werntgen.

”Eric is friend who really helped to light up this building,” John Kaleta said. “A ray of sunshine. He will be so terribly missed by students, staff and community. He was so unselfish and gave unwavering friendship throughout the years.”

Werntgen began his career at UMFK coaching women’s basketball and soccer before moving to the men’s team in 2004. Lucas Levesque spent a lot of time with Werntgen taking over the women’s coaching jobs when Werntgen moved to the men’s position

”We worked together side by side for about 10 years. We have similar senses of humor and looking back and it was an absolute pleasure to work side by side with him,” Lucas Levesque said.

Werntgen moved to Fort Kent High School in 2014 and was a strong advocate for the student athletes. This past spring I talked to him about his fitness challenge when the students were remote learning. Kelly O’Leary is the girls basketball coach at the high school and he said that his dedication to the student athletes is what struck him the most.

”He started coaching Middle School and AYBL and that really impressed me coaching a D 3 program and then stepping in and helping out with the youth programs,” Kelly O’Leary said.

Former athletes like Hannah Daigle who graduated two years ago, also remember the support they received from him.

”He always came from a positive standpoint to bring you up no matter what,” Daigle said. “I did have him as an assistant basketball coach, but he was always on the soccer field when I played and always on the tennis courts when I played. He touched many.”

Werntgen attended Aroostook League Athletic Director meetings and was a key force in scheduling some of the events in the area.

”Eric was a very valuable member of our league. He worked hard with skiing schedules and was a huge advocate for the community of Fort Kent and the Fort Kent schools,” Tim Watt said.

He also was on the MPA Ski Committee and helped make sure that state meets were held in the St. John Valley.

“Eric was a fierce supporter and advocate for his coaches and athletes. A lot of people don’t realize this, but he was instrumental in getting the State Nordic Championships in the County,” Mark White said. “Every time the state holds one of those Nordic meets in the valley it is going to be a part of Eric’s legacy that he left for the area.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.