219 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Maine CDC reports an increase of 219 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 39,543. Five people have died with COVID-19. 595 Mainers have died with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Thirteen people have completed isolation since yesterday.
Aroostook County has 5 new cases. The County has had a total of 1,146 reported cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
COVID-19 Vaccination in Maine
153,981 Cumulative reported vaccinations
115,087 First Doses
38,894 Second Doses
