All state offices closed February 2nd

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) -

With severe inclement weather expected this evening and throughout tomorrow, Governor Janet Mills has directed all State of Maine offices closed February 2nd.

“Maine Emergency Management Agency is working closely with the Maine Department of Transportation, the Maine Turnpike Authority, and Maine’s utility providers to track and prepare for this storm,” says Governor Janet Mills. “With up to a foot of snow and mixed precipitation, we are expecting hazardous travel conditions, so I urge all Maine people to stay off the roads whenever possible and to exercise caution. Let’s also be sure to do what Maine people do best: check in, from a distance, on your neighbors and loved ones to make sure they are okay.”

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning along Mid-Coast Maine, while the western mountains will see a significant amount of snow. The storm will continue Tuesday with a sleet mix following the main band of snow. Wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph are expected along the coast with the potential for isolated power outages. The State Emergency Operations Center at MEMA is operational and monitoring the approaching snowstorm.

