February is Kids ENT Health Month

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

February is Kids ENT Health Month. In this week’s Medical Monday, Kathy McCarty speaks with a specialist about the signs, symptoms and treatment of your child’s ear, nose and throat issues.

Ear, nose and throat issues can cause a host of health problems, especially in children, says Family Nurse Practitioner Jessica Rossignol, of A.R. Gould’s Ear, Nose and Throat practice.

“That can include sleep disturbances; behavioral problems at home, at school; overall stress and anxiety on the caregivers as well that, you know, trying to take care of a child who might not necessarily be able to express themselves. So that’s difficult. I always say, any child or parent/guardian who’s had to stay up all night with a child with an ear infection, the less those occur, the better,” says Jessica Rossignol, Family Nurse Practitioner with Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital’s Ear, Nose and Throat practice.

In some cases, insertion of ear tubes, nasal and other surgeries may help, but doctors try to avoid surgeries, if possible. Rossignol says kids are prone to have runny noses, because their immune system is still developing.

Rossignol says, “We try to define the underlying issue. Are there allergies? Is there smoking in the home? We all know about the dangers of smoking on children’s lungs. I mean, all a host of things. But there is a correlation with that and their upper airway causing ear infections.”

Enlarged tonsils and adenoids can result in ear infections and cause sleep disturbances, especially in the winter. She says using a humidifier in the bedroom will help keep nasal passages moist. Pets can also be an issue.

“Children who are susceptible to ear infections, respiratory things, asthma, those types of things, we say ‘yeah, try to keep the pets out of the child’s bedroom as much as possible, especially at night. Because if you can close the door so that can’t even get in there during the day, that helps,” says Rossignol.

Rossignol says if your child is experiencing nasal congestion, recurrent ear infections, a hearing issue, or throat symptoms, consult with your pediatrician. She says if the pediatrician deems necessary, a referral can be made to the ENT Department. Kathy McCarty, NewsSource 8

