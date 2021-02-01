Federal Program Preparing County Students for Higher Education

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - A program offered through the US Department of education is helping to prepare students in Maine and here in the county, for education after high school.

The Maine Educational Talent Search, or METS, is a federally funded program for students grades 6 through 12. The program helps students at target schools, prepare for college. Velma Murphy, METS Advisor for Caribou Middle School and High School, says this program teaches students a multitude of skills.

“We focus in on study skills, study habits, time management, financial literacy at the younger grades, financial aid, the processes,” Velma Murphy said. “We do career exploration because now is the time for students to explore their interests in different careers.”

“This program has really taught me to deepen my concentration on school because schooling is so important now a days and you really need it,” Bianca Trenchard said. “I’ve learned better studying habits, better ways to communicate with my teachers, and just I’ve always had that support.”

Students looking to get involved with Talent Search must meet specific qualifications.

“We look first generation students and those that are disadvantaged in some way,” Murphy adds.

According to METS, other qualifications include things like, meeting the grade level requirement, a student’s academic motivation, and potential to succeed in college prep classes.

“We see that students who have had this guidance over the years, are much better versed in the world of college,” Tracy Corbin said. “We see a significant decrease in what they call the summer melt. Which is where our recent high school graduates just seem to sort of melt off and never make it to the college world.”

The program is currently accepting applications. For more information, visit the Maine Educational Talent Search website.

