History Made in Limestone with First Launch of Rocket Powered By Biofuel

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) -History was made in Aroostook county as the first commercial rocket powered by bio fuel was launched in Limestone Sunday. Cars were lined up before 9:00am to see Blueshift Aerospace launch their rocket, Startardust 1.0. Two attempts were made before the final launch due to technical errors, but around 3:00pm the rocket finally took off. It was the first commercial rocket launch in Maine’s history. According to BluShift Founder and CEO Sascha Deri, Stardust was the first commercial rocket to be powered by a bio-derived fuel.

“We have made history here in Maine,” Deri said shortly after his team completed the launch Sunday afternoon.

The rocket was scheduled to take off between 10 and 11 a.m. Sunday. A series of issues, mainly posed by sub-freezing temperatures at the launch site, forced a several false-starts and delays.

Early data showed the rocket flew just under 5,000 feet before its parachutes deployed and landed a few hundred yards away from their staging area.

Deri said he hopes his company can carve out a new space in the emerging private spaceflight industry. He likened well-known companies like SpaceX to a “freight train to space,” where as his company would be like “Uber to space.”

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.