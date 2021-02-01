Advertisement

NC pharmacist travels state to administer COVID-19 vaccine

By WRAL Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) – Getting as many people vaccinated against the coronavirus means a lot of people stepping up to help.

One of those people is North Carolina State University faculty member Lisa Chang.

In her primary job, she’s the director of the Technology Entrepreneurship & Commercialization program at N.C. State.

She also happens to be a registered pharmacist, and she spends much of her spare time administering vaccines.

“It can be some really long days, long drives, to make sure that everyone gets taken care of,” Chang said.

Some of those long days are spent at nursing homes and long-term care facilities, the kinds of places hit hard by COVID-19.

“This is one small measure and contribution I can make to try to help us get back to a little bit of normalcy,” Chang said.

Her life in education is never far away, as she continues informing people about the vaccine.

“I also hear from other people who haven’t had the opportunity to get vaccinated yet, some frustration about the fact that they don’t have access right now,” she said.

That’s why Chang said she stays on the road, going from city to city.

“I’m going to continue volunteering,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Remembering Eric Werntgen
Remembering Eric Werntgen
Coronavirus
20 more people have died from COVID 19; 4 from Aroostook County
The organization says it will work to get masks to immigrant communities and other marginalized...
New Dates Added for Food Box Giveaways in The County
AR Gould Hospital holding three COVID-19 vaccination clinics at NMCC this week.
Northern Light AR Gould Hospital Set to Hold Three COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves as he departs after attending Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church,...
LIVE: White House COVID task force gives briefing; Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
Singer Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New York on...
Music helping Tony Bennett battle Alzheimer’s disease
COVID-19
219 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state
A machine is used to brush snow off the sidewalk on the National Mall, Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021,...
Major storm hits Northeast, more than foot of snow forecast