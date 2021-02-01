Real Estate Matters 1.26.2021

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Winter season means something else. Home heating cost season. And that can be expensive for many people, especially for some on fixed incomes. But as Shawn Cunningham reports in this week’s Real Estate Matters, a few practical tips could keep more money in your wallet and YOU WARM at the same time.

Yes baby IT IS cold outside...but putting some small thing into practice around the home can keep the cold air at bay. Starting with...opening up the drapes and LET THE SUN SHINE IN.

Stephanie Fields, Realtor/Fields Realty LLC.

“open curtains on your south facing windows during the day to allow the natural sunlight to help heat the home and close them at night to reduce the chill you’ll feel from the cold winter.”

Song PUNS aside, she says some ket practical steps can result in some serious home heating cost savings in the long run. In addition to letting the sun heat your home during the day, she says its important to cover drafty windows

“if you have a drafty window you can use a heavy duty or clear plastic sheet on the frame or tape the clear plastic film on the inside of the window when you do that I would suggest that you make sure the seal the plastic is sealed tightly to help reduce infiltration.”

Next tip is to install tight-fitting, insulating drapes or shades on windows that feel drafty after weatherizing. Another must...adjust the temperature...

“When you are home and awake, set your thermostat as low as is comfortable.When you are asleep or out of the house, turn your thermostat back 10° to 15° for eight hours and save around 10% a year on your heating and cooling bills.”

Finally, find, locate and seal all the leaks around the home...

“air leaks around utility cut throughs for instance piping gaps around chimneys recessed lighting and insulated ceilings and unfinished spaces behind cupboards and closets that will help bridge the gap with and help detect air leaks and you’re save some money when you do that.”

Save money indeed. Making sure more people will warm up to these ideas, while keep their homes warm in the process. Shawn Cunningham, NS 8.

