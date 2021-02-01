The Aroostook Band of Micmac’s will have a new building that will serve as a safe haven for their community.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Crews are working hard at finishing this building that will be a welcome addition to the Aroostook Band of Micmac’ s community.

“The goal is to create a space for community health and families to gather in a socially distance acceptable way, the space will actually have a gym divider in between that will actually be able to properly socially distance people and community members. The current facility, the Micmac Wellness Center is not quite capable of hosting our community members right now. We have about 1400 tribal members in the Aroostook band of Micmac’s community and the current space we have will only be able to accommodate 200. With new guidance given we’re needing additional space to host our tribal members in case of an emergency,” said Fenton Jones the CEO and Executive Administrator of Tribal Education Programs of the Boys and Girls Club.

Jones says the space will have multiple uses from housing the boys and girls club to being used by the community while following COVID-19 protocol.

Jones adds on, “But it’s primary purpose is to serve as an emergency center for our community members in the case of an emergency or if families need it to quarantine or to get vaccinations, it’s our safe haven for our community.”

If necessary, they could put cots and beds in and make it into a shelter. The project began in October and they hoped to have it finished by the end of December, but they encountered some problems along the way.

“However, we were able to receive additional funding through Wabanaki health and wellness and through the support of this Aroostook band of Micmac’s we were able to keep the project going to until its completion date,” said Jones.

The project is set to finish by mid-march.

For the latest updates and pictures, people can visit their Facebook page, Boys and Girls Club of Border Towns.

Adriana Sanchez News Source 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.