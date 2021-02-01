Advertisement

UMaine System encourages, but won’t require COVID-19 vaccine

The university says University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy will also engage with the campus to talk about the importance of getting vaccinated
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 1, 2021 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine System will not require students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The system said in a statement that it will encourage use of the vaccine.

The university says University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy will also engage with the campus to talk about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Ferrini-Mundy says she’s confident students and employees will choose to use the vaccine without a mandate.

Also Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported the total number of positive cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic was approaching 40,000

