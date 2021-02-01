UMaine System encourages, but won’t require COVID-19 vaccine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - The University of Maine System will not require students and employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The system said in a statement that it will encourage use of the vaccine.

The university says University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy will also engage with the campus to talk about the importance of getting vaccinated.

Ferrini-Mundy says she’s confident students and employees will choose to use the vaccine without a mandate.

Also Monday, the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported the total number of positive cases of the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic was approaching 40,000

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.