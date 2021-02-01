Versant Power prepares for February winter storm

Bangor and Presque Isle, ME- With forecasters predicting heavy snow and sleet beginning Tuesday morning and lasting through the day Tuesday, Versant Power is preparing for any impacts across northern and eastern Maine.

Versant Power crews will be ready to address any public safety issues, assess damage and begin restoration efforts safely and as quickly as possible. The public is encouraged to prepare for the storm as well by planning ahead.

“The winter weather conditions expected can make travel conditions hazardous,” said Brad Flannery, Versant Power Storm Manager, “If you must travel, plan ahead to allow extra time, increase your following distance behind other drivers, and if you see our crews on the road, please slow down and give them room to safely work.”

You can also prepare by:

- Ensuring you have a supply of fresh water.

- Stocking up on easy-to-make nonperishable food items.

- Charging your cellphone and other electronic devices.

- Preparing flashlights and a battery

-operated radio in case you must shelter in place until it is safe to travel.

- If you have a generator, review the manufacturer’s guidelines to ensure you use it safely.

Customers may report outages, get the latest outage information and view our live outage and restoration map at versantpower.com. Outages also can be reported by calling our Customer Contact Center at 1-855-363-7211 or 207-973-2000. Follow us on Twitter: @versantpower.

