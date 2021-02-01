Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 1st

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Monday, everyone -- and Happy first day of February!

A quiet day weather-wise today, with partly sunny skies and another chilly start this morning. But it’s definitely the calm before our Winter Storm tomorrow.

Already by the National Weather Service, we have Winter Storm Warnings in place statewide. Locally here in the County, that Winter Storm Warning goes into effect Tuesday 1:00 am through Wednesday 7:00 am.

With that Winter Storm Warning, we’re anticipating a number of significant impacts, including: higher-end totals between 8.0″-12.0″ countywide; stronger wind gusts upwards of 40 MPH; blowing and drifting snow leading to near white-out conditions at times; and quickly deteriorating travel conditions throughout the day tomorrow. We are expecting extremely hazardous - to treacherous travel throughout the later morning, into the afternoon and evening commute time -- where we’re only recommending necessary travel. If you don’t have to be out and about on the roadways tomorrow -- especially during the afternoon/evening -- we’re not recommending it.

We’ll keep you up-to-date on all the latest with the impending Winter Storm, and make sure to stay safe out there!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.