What is the American Red Cross?

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Throughout the month of February, we will be taking an in depth look at the American Red Cross and the services they provide.

“To prevent and alleviate human suffering.”

Since the American Red Cross was founded in 1881, that mission has not changed. Caroline King, Executive Director for Northern and Eastern Maine, says providing service to those in need is the heart of what they do.

“Our primary missions are disaster relief, response, and recovery. Helping families come out the other side following a disaster,” King says. “We provide services to the armed forces which supports our military and veteran communities during difficult times. One that most folks know about is the Red Cross collects blood… blood is a product that you can’t make or manufacture it must come from a volunteer. Another human being gives so personally and so generously of their own blood to support those who need it.”

King says volunteers are vital to their organization.

“Our work is made possible, in every big city and small town and rural plantation by our volunteers,” King adds. “Red Cross doesn’t just have Red Cross offices. Every volunteer is sort of a red cross office and red cross entity in and of themselves. We rely on those volunteers to respond and to support our operation across the entire Aroostook County and across Maine. We are wherever you need us to be every day. 24 hours a day. What the red cross does, no one else does.”

For more information, ways to donate, or how you can volunteer, go to https://www.redcross.org/

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.