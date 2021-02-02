A COVID-19 outbreak has been announced at MSAD 27 in Fort Kent

Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - A letter announcing the outbreak was sent out to families.

MSAD No. 27 been designated with an outbreak status by the Maine CDC due to the high number of individuals with COVID-19.

For Kent Elementary is on monitor for outbreak status. In the letter the superintendent explains an outbreak means that there are three or more cases of COVID-19 within a 14 day period from separate households and are based on PCR rest results.

The superintendent says they work to ensure that students are safe while at school but have no control outside of school.

Here’s the letter that was sent out from the Superintendent:

