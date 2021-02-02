Advertisement

A COVID-19 outbreak has been announced at MSAD 27 in Fort Kent

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By Adriana
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Fort Kent, Maine (WAGM) - A letter announcing the outbreak was sent out to families.

MSAD No. 27 been designated with an outbreak status by the Maine CDC due to the high number of individuals with COVID-19.

For Kent Elementary is on monitor for outbreak status. In the letter the superintendent explains an outbreak means that there are three or more cases of COVID-19 within a 14 day period from separate households and are based on PCR rest results.

The superintendent says they work to ensure that students are safe while at school but have no control outside of school.

Here’s the letter that was sent out from the Superintendent:

Posted by Valley Unified Regional Service Center on Tuesday, February 2, 2021

