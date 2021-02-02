Advertisement

EA Sports confirms return of college football game

EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.
EA Sports announced the return of its popular college football series.(Source: Twitter/@EASPORTS)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLBT/Gray News) - College football fans have been waiting for this day for years.

EA Sports announced the return of its uber-popular college football video game series.

It will be the first installment of the series since NCAA Football 2014, which was released in 2013.

There’s no word on when the new game will release or what it may look like, but gamers can probably expect to play it on the new generation of consoles with the PS5 and XBox Series X|S.

Copyright 2021 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New building being built as a 'Safe Haven'
The Aroostook Band of Micmac’s will have a new building that will serve as a safe haven for their community.
State offices will be closed Tuesday, February 2nd, due to the predicted snowstorm.
All state offices closed February 2nd
COVID-19
219 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state
History Made in Limestone with First Launch of Rocket Powered By Biofuel
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby held over the weekend.
Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby was held over the weekend
Multiple law enforcement agencies have gathered near the scene of the shooting in Sunrise,...
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
An educators group protests Cabarrus County, N.C., schools reopening.
Pressure builds on schools to reopen during pandemic
WAGM This Morning - VOD - clipped version (Ice fishing derby)
A pair of best friends since 1940 both survived COVID-19 in their 90s.
91-year-old and 92-year-old best friends survive COVID-19