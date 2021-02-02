Advertisement

Heavy snow and strong winds are expected for several more hours around the County

By Megan Cole
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Heavy snow and strong winds are expected for several more hours around the County.

Versant power has teams on standby along the coast and in Aroostook, Washington and Penobscot Counties to deal with any outages.  Judy Long, the communications manager for Versant power wants to remind people to be aware of power crews working to restore power.

“One of the biggest concerns for us is travel.  We do know that there’s a likelihood that travel will continue to be difficult Tuesday as the storm continues.  WE just ask people if you have to travel to do so safely and if you see our crews working along side the road, give them room to safely do their work”

Long says that if you want to report a power outage, visit versant’s website or call them at 973-2000.

