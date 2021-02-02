Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby was held over the weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -It was a race to see who could catch the biggest fish over the weekend as people competed in the annual Long Lake ice fishing derby. Here’s Megan Cole with more.

Ice shacks were set up all across Long Lake as people competed in the annual Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby. Paul Bernier is the Chairman of the fishing derby and says he is happy with how many people came out to compete.

“A month ago whether it was COVID or whether it was the lack of good ice things like that I never never expected a turn out like this and it just goes to show is another allowable project during COVID people just want to get out you know and that’s whats happening here.”

Dan Nadeau, originally from Madawaska was one of the sponsors of the derby. He says he’s so happy for the opportunity to sponsor after the pandemic caused so many events to cancel.

“We really wanted to be a part of this this COVID thing has really impacted throughout the state and these events are really special they bring people together and yes we are social distanced but there’s an element of being together that’s really exciting.”

Bernier says the money they get from the derby will go towards a very special cause in the community.

“The Edgar J. Paradis cancer fund. It’s available to patients who have cancer either for trips for treatments to bangor or wherever motels they cover that and for anybody in the Saint John Valley, they benefit from that fund and over the last 15 years we’ve given 84,000 dollars and we’re hoping to give a good one this year too.”

They will be live streaming the award ceremony Monday night at 7pm.

