Maine CDC reports 23 new coronavirus deaths, 417 new cases

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Maine CDC reports an increase of 417 new cases today. Twenty-three people have died with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 618. Eighteen people have completed isolation since Monday.

Aroostook County has 16 new cases, bringing the total number now to 1,162. Four people in The County have died with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 43.

COVID-19 Vaccination in Maine
158,071 Cumulative reported vaccinations
117,613 First Doses
40,458 Second Doses

COVID-19
219 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state
History Made in Limestone with First Launch of Rocket Powered By Biofuel
