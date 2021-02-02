Maine CDC reports 23 new coronavirus deaths, 417 new cases

Maine CDC reports an increase of 417 new cases today. Twenty-three people have died with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths to 618. Eighteen people have completed isolation since Monday.

Aroostook County has 16 new cases, bringing the total number now to 1,162. Four people in The County have died with COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 43.

COVID-19 Vaccination in Maine

158,071 Cumulative reported vaccinations

117,613 First Doses

40,458 Second Doses

