Advertisement

Some Mainers missing unemployment benefits

File photo
File photo(OYS)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor says it’s working on an issue that resulted in some Mainers not receiving their unemployment benefits on Tuesday.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the DOL said:

“While most unemployment claimants received their benefits this morning as usual, we are aware that some individuals’ payments were not deposited.”

Maine Department of Labor

The DOL says it will provide an update when more information is available.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New building being built as a 'Safe Haven'
The Aroostook Band of Micmac’s will have a new building that will serve as a safe haven for their community.
State offices will be closed Tuesday, February 2nd, due to the predicted snowstorm.
All state offices closed February 2nd
COVID-19
219 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state
History Made in Limestone with First Launch of Rocket Powered By Biofuel
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

The first commercial rocket powered by bio fuel has launched at Limestone.
First commercial rocket powered by bio fuel has launched at Limestone
Maine senator joins push to pass Paycheck Fairness Act
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 23 new coronavirus deaths, 417 new cases
Two teenagers were killed in a traffic crash Monday night on Route 4 in Sandy River Plantation.
Two teens killed, several other people injured in Sandy River Plantation crash