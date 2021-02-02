Some Mainers missing unemployment benefits

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Department of Labor says it’s working on an issue that resulted in some Mainers not receiving their unemployment benefits on Tuesday.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the DOL said:

“While most unemployment claimants received their benefits this morning as usual, we are aware that some individuals’ payments were not deposited.”

The DOL says it will provide an update when more information is available.

This story will be updated.

