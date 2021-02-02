Advertisement

Statewide coronavirus vaccine registration system arrival on track

Dr. Nirav Shah said the system is a top priority.
The head of the Maine CDC says building a statewide coronavirus registration system is on track.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The head of the Maine CDC says building a statewide coronavirus registration system is on track.

Dr. Nirav Shah told Mainers the system was needed after they discovered that VAMS, the program the Trump administration had said would provide this service, didn’t work correctly.

Shah said last week the online and phone sign up system would take two to four weeks to build.

“Across the Maine CDC, this is probably the top priority of our entire team,” he said Tuesday. “I’ve indicated that as I’ve said before this is an all gas, no brakes situation. This is a solution that we need to have ready to go. I think we are still on that timeline, but unfortunately, we were left in the lurch when I realized that VAMS was not what it needed to be.”

Shah says they’re also in the process of setting up a system that will cater to elderly Mainers that don’t drive or need help with travel to a coronavirus vaccination appointment.

