The first commercial rocket powered by bio-fuel was launched from the Loring Commerce Center.

Limestone, Maine (WAGM) - Some say third time is the charm and you can say that’s what happened at Loring, as the worlds first commercial rocket powered by bio-fuel was launched.

The first two attempts on Sunday morning were halted because of technical errors.

“The Maine valve the releases the oxidizer was under pressure and we addressed the issue pretty quickly & got it up and running within an hour but then we have a liquid, a bio derived liquid that we use to ignite the hybrid rocket. Despite having done many tests we have never seen that drain out – we actually emptied out that liquid and that’s what prevented the ignition the second time around. It took a little while to recharge that then we had to bring up the system value up to pressure and then we were fine,” said CEO of bluShift Aerospace, Sascha Deri.

The launch that made history was launched at 3 pm.

Despite the long delay and cold temperatures people still stayed for this groundbreaking moment.

Joe Kellogg, founder of Kellogg Research Labs drove over five hours to witness the launch

Kellogg said, “What it means is space is no longer governed by large corporations and giant government grants, it now means little guys with private funding can do exploration.”

Everyone involved in the project felt that Loring was the ideal site to launch from.

“You can’t find a better place to do this launch like the one we’re doing, the altitude were doing than this very large runway formally used for B52 Bombers in the Us air force,” said Deri.

After reaching it’s ape, the rocket came back down with a parachute softening the landing. The team was then able to make sure that everything was still intact.

An assistant professor of Engineering at University of Southern Maine, Asheesh Lanba explained the milestone launch shows that a small company is able accomplish big things.

“The ability for a small company to launch this rocket in Maine means so much because now launching rockets in polar opposites is within reach for us. The state of Maine wants to build a space port to launch these rockets, satellites and payloads up for polar orbit. I think it’s going to be great, this is fantastic and it was such an invigorating experience. I’m happy I got to be a part of it,” said Lanba.

bluShift AeroSpace are now in the stages of trying to find private investors to help them launch Stardust 2.0 to send payloads to space.

Adriana Sanchez NewsSource 8

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.