Two teens killed, several other people injured in Sandy River Plantation crash

SANDY RIVER PLANTATION, Maine (WABI) - Two teenagers are dead and several other people were injured in a crash in Sandy River Plantation, according to State Police.

It happened on Route 4 around 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Thomas Deckard-Madore, 17, of Strong, and Michaela Morgan, 15, of Phillips, were among four passengers in a car driven by Kaylee Knight, 18, of Chesterfield.

Deckard-Madore and Morgan were killed when the car they were in collided with another car driven by a couple from Cushing.

Karl and Laraine Crute, both 79, as well as one other teenage passenger from Knight’s car, remain hospitalized with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

State police were assisted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, Rangeley Police Department, Farmington Police Department, Somerset Sheriff’s Office, the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, as well as other multiple fire and rescue agencies from the surrounding areas.

