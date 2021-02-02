Weather on the Web Tuesday, Feb. 2nd

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone -- and Happy Groundhog Day!

Well, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning... and that means 6 more weeks of winter!

That definitely goes hand-in-hand with our Winter Storm today through tomorrow -- as well as additional snow-makers lined up for the end of the week, into the weekend.

The major Winter Storm has made its way up the East Coast and has already moved into SE Aroostook... where snow is currently coming down. As we continue throughout the morning into the afternoon, we’ll see those heavier snow bands overspreading the County... with snowfall rates at times upwards of 0.5″-1.0″-inch of snow falling per hour.

Hazardous travel conditions later on this morning, will turn into extremely hazardous/dangerous travel later on this afternoon and evening.

Additional impacts we are anticipating are stronger gusting winds upwards of 40 MPH, which will lead to blowing and drifting snow, significantly reduced visibilities, and near white-out conditions at times on the roadways.

We’re also still on track to pick up those higher-end snow amounts.... with a good portion of the County expecting to get upwards of 12.0″-inches of snow!

Once again, our biggest concern today are those quickly deteriorating travel conditions... and only recommending absolutely necessary travel, especially for later on this afternoon, through the overnight, and into tomorrow.

We’ll keep you up-to-date on the latest with the Winter Storm, and make sure to stay safe today!

