Advertisement

Weather on the Web Tuesday, Feb. 2nd

By Robert Grimm
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Good Tuesday, everyone -- and Happy Groundhog Day!

Well, Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow this morning... and that means 6 more weeks of winter!

That definitely goes hand-in-hand with our Winter Storm today through tomorrow -- as well as additional snow-makers lined up for the end of the week, into the weekend.

The major Winter Storm has made its way up the East Coast and has already moved into SE Aroostook... where snow is currently coming down. As we continue throughout the morning into the afternoon, we’ll see those heavier snow bands overspreading the County... with snowfall rates at times upwards of 0.5″-1.0″-inch of snow falling per hour.

Hazardous travel conditions later on this morning, will turn into extremely hazardous/dangerous travel later on this afternoon and evening.

Additional impacts we are anticipating are stronger gusting winds upwards of 40 MPH, which will lead to blowing and drifting snow, significantly reduced visibilities, and near white-out conditions at times on the roadways.

We’re also still on track to pick up those higher-end snow amounts.... with a good portion of the County expecting to get upwards of 12.0″-inches of snow!

Once again, our biggest concern today are those quickly deteriorating travel conditions... and only recommending absolutely necessary travel, especially for later on this afternoon, through the overnight, and into tomorrow.

We’ll keep you up-to-date on the latest with the Winter Storm, and make sure to stay safe today!

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New building being built as a 'Safe Haven'
The Aroostook Band of Micmac’s will have a new building that will serve as a safe haven for their community.
State offices will be closed Tuesday, February 2nd, due to the predicted snowstorm.
All state offices closed February 2nd
COVID-19
219 new COVID-19 cases reported in the state
History Made in Limestone with First Launch of Rocket Powered By Biofuel
Basketball Livestream

Latest News

Weather on the Web Tuesday, Feb. 2nd
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 1st
Weather on the Web Monday, Feb. 1st
Thumbnail
Weather on the Web Friday, Jan. 29th