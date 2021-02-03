Aroostook Community Matters - ACAP Has Services They Want People to Use

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook County Action Program was founded almost five decades ago. In 2021, they are still trying to do this, but also, much more. Their mission is to help individuals and families meet their goals and help them be able to connect to the resources that are available, and they offer a variety of services.

ACAP Chief Operating Officer, Jamie Chandler, says they have “health and well-being, prevention services, financial supports, housing supports and other economic and developmental supports that individuals would need to be self-sufficient.”

ACAP wants to make sure that they are accessibly to all you can call them at +1-207-764-3721, find information on their website, or their social channels, including their Facebook page.

Even though you might not personally need services, there might be other people who do, that don’t know how to get them. So, ACAP really encourages people to spread the word about what they do, whether that be through pamphlets, going online and sharing the website or even picking up the phone and calling a loved one to tell them what ACAP can do for them.

Chandler says that in addition to helping people with the services they ask for, they try to help in other areas as well.

Copyright 2021 WAGM. All rights reserved.