Aroostook Partners in the Arts holds silent auction to support art programs in The County

By Megan Cole
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A silent auction is being held on Facebook to support art programs in The County.  Megan Cole has more on the auction being held by the Aroostook Partners in the Arts.

Painting and sculptures are some of the many beautiful pieces of artwork that the Aroostook partners in the arts has in their silent auction.  Shelby Pelletier, a member of the board says that local artists around the county donated different types of artwork to the auction.

“Obviously paintings and photographs which are behind me. Sculptures wood sculpture of an owl that is really beautiful that we got donated from Bob Johnson.  We also have a lot different fabrics art… quilts,knitting…we also have some beautiful crocheted pillows so we really have some amazing pieces for people to hopefully get online and bid on so that we can raise money for art programming in Northern Maine. "

She adds that this is the first fundraiser they’ve been able to hold in a while due to covid-19.  Most of the fundraisers they do are typically in person.

“We as a board have been brainstorming to try to figure out how to still fundraise without doing in person fundraisers and we realized we could still do the silent auction the auction fundraiser but just hold the silent action portion of it and we were a little nervous but it seems like people are really on board with supporting this fundraiser so we’re really excited.”

The money will go toward supporting programs in the County.

“The Aroostook partners in the arts basically fundraises to give grants to programs in Aroostook county that support art experiences for youth.  So we’re all really the board members of Aroostook partners in the arts as well as the supporters are just really very supportive of art programming for youth in this area.”

Pelletier says the auction will run until Sunday at 8pm.  For more information on the auction, visit their facebook event page at https://www.facebook.com/events/736650300306059/.

