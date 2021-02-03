Advertisement

Bradford woman arrested after stealing car on I-95

A Bradford woman is facing a number of charges after police say she stole a vehicle on the...
A Bradford woman is facing a number of charges after police say she stole a vehicle on the interstate in Bangor.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bradford woman is facing a number of charges after police say she stole a vehicle on the interstate in Bangor.

State Police say were called to I-95 north, near mile marker 181 Tuesday afternoon for a reported stolen vehicle that had crashed into the median.

A passerby stopped to check in on the car.

Police say that’s when 28-year-old Rachel Donnelly stole that person’s car.

Police say Donnelly then crashed the second car into a cement barrier a couple of miles away near the Union Street exit..

A man passing by stopped and was able to subdue Donnelly until police arrested her.

Donnelly is charged with Aggravated Criminal Mischief and Misuse of Property.

She’s expected to make her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon.

