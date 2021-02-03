Advertisement

CAT ferry service canceled for 2021 season

By WABI News Desk
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - The international ferry that runs between Bar Harbor, Yarmouth, and Nova Scotia has canceled its season once again.

Bay Ferries Limited is contracted to operate The CAT.

The company says the pandemic is forcing them to suspend services.

It’s the third year in a row.

The CAT didn’t run last year due to the pandemic, either.

It was also delayed in 2019 due to prolonged construction on the Bar Harbor port.

The ferry will remain in its port in Charleston, South Carolina for the time-being.

The international ferry that runs between Bar Harbor, Yarmouth, and Nova Scotia has canceled...
The international ferry that runs between Bar Harbor, Yarmouth, and Nova Scotia has canceled its season once again.(Bay Ferries Limited)

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire destroyed the main office building for Allen’s Environmental Services on the...
Fire destroys main building of Presque Isle business
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
A COVID-19 outbreak has been announced at MSAD 27 in Fort Kent
Two teenagers were killed in a traffic crash Monday night on Route 4 in Sandy River Plantation.
Two teens killed, several other people injured in Sandy River Plantation crash
Commercial Vehicle Fire temporarily shuts down road in Fort Fairfield
Commercial Vehicle Fire Temporarily Shuts Down North Caribou Rd.
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

A Bradford woman is facing a number of charges after police say she stole a vehicle on the...
Bradford woman arrested after stealing car on I-95
Morgan Wallen arrives at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. on June 5, 2019. Wallen has...
Country star Morgan Wallen apologizes after racial slur
COVID-19
Maine CDC reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths as total cases top 40,000
Intervention Aroostook 2.2.2021