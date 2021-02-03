Advertisement

COVID variants threaten to reinfect those who’ve already had it

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a growing concern about variants of the coronavirus.

As one health expert says even if you’ve already been infected with COVID-19, you may not be fully protected from the latest mutations of the virus.

Those mutations, especially the one first identified in South Africa, are concerning.

“If it becomes dominant, the experience of our colleagues in South Africa indicate that even if you’ve been infected with the original virus that there is a very high rate of reinfection to the point where a previous infection does not seem to protect you against reinfection,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

That’s why health experts say it’s as important as ever to get as many people vaccinated for the coronavirus as quickly as possible.

“Even though there is a diminished protection against the variants, there’s enough protection to prevent you from getting serious disease, including hospitalization and death,” according to Fauci. “So, vaccination is critical. When it’s available, get vaccinated.”

But the vaccines aren’t the only keys to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“We don’t know they protect against transmission to another person,” said Dr. Julie Morita, executive vice president of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “So, wearing masks, keeping social distancing and washing hands are still critically important while people are getting vaccinated as well.”

So far, the South African virus variant causing the most concern has been identified in at least two states: South Carolina and Maryland.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An overnight fire destroyed the main office building for Allen’s Environmental Services on the...
Fire destroys main building of Presque Isle business
This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals...
A COVID-19 outbreak has been announced at MSAD 27 in Fort Kent
Two teenagers were killed in a traffic crash Monday night on Route 4 in Sandy River Plantation.
Two teens killed, several other people injured in Sandy River Plantation crash
Commercial Vehicle Fire temporarily shuts down road in Fort Fairfield
Commercial Vehicle Fire Temporarily Shuts Down North Caribou Rd.
Chuck Conboy Sr., 67, (second from left) says he, his wife and two sons tested positive for...
Family of 4 says they contracted COVID-19 for 2nd time, symptoms worse

Latest News

The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
LIVE: House Rules Committee meets; Democrats plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels
Event signage appears above the red carpet at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, Jan....
With ‘Mank’ and ‘The Crown,’ Netflix dominates Globes noms
Researchers found the participants who had never been infected developed antibodies more slowly...
Study finds COVID-19 vaccine may reduce virus transmission
Ford has received patent-pending approval for an innovative new clear respirator it expects to...
Ford designs clear N95 masks to help hearing-impaired
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced an agreement Wednesday with Republicans to...
Schumer, McConnell end standoff to organize 50-50 Senate