Dr. Shah briefs Maine legislators on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The head of the Maine CDC emphasized their priority to increase mass vaccination sites in Maine.
Maine CDC building statewide coronavirus vaccine platforms
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Dr. Nirav Shah shared updates with lawmakers Wednesday on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines.

Members of the health and human services committee raised concerns about vaccines for incarcerated people living in crowded spaces.

Shah says they are still working on vaccine rollout in prisons by looking into where COVID-19 is introduced.

He emphasized supply as the number one difficulty right now.

Shah also talked about plans for a pre-registration site for Mainers to sign up for the vaccine.

“One of the ways that we can protect everybody as quickly as possible is to encourage systems and put systems in place that get to the highest throughput possible as quickly as possible,” Shah said.

Shah emphasized their priority to increase mass vaccination sites in Maine.

He says this is the only way to quickly get the shots to 80 percent of the population.

