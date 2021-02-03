Advertisement

Fire destroys main building of Presque Isle business

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

An overnight fire has destroyed the main structure of a Presque Isle business.

Shortly before midnight, firefighters responded to a fire at Allen’s Environmental Services on the Washburn Road. The business is owned by Chris Allen and specializes in drain and septic maintenance.

“Presque Isle received multiple reports of a structure fire on 23 Washburn Road. They arrived on scene to find the structure fully involved. Presque Isle Fire Department responded and we had mutual aid from Caribou and Washburn fire departments. Some equipment was lost in that structure. The fire’s still under investigation at this time,” says Nate Allen, Deputy Fire Chief for the Presque Isle Fire Department.

About 30 firefighters were on scene until around 3 a.m. No injuries were reported. The structure, which is considered a total loss, was insured.

Fire destroys main building of Presque Isle business
