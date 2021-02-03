Advertisement

First COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Cross Center a success

Although the weather was rough, Northern Light Health officials say their first coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Cross Center in Bangor was a success.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Although the weather was rough, Northern Light Health officials say their first coronavirus vaccination clinic at the Cross Center in Bangor was a success.

Dr. James Jarvis recapped their first day, Tuesday, at the very recently constructed site.

Of the 900 scheduled appointments - 769 people showed up, with the others unable to make it do to the weather.

Jarvis said that the average person was in and out in under 30 minutes and no one was left waiting out in the snow.

At their peak they were vaccinating 150 people an hour.

If you couldn’t make it Tuesday, you are still on the books.

“If your scheduled appointment was for Tuesday and you rescheduled for Thursday that vaccine still exists for that schedule appointment,” said Jarvis. “That’s another reason we are doing things by schedule so that if something like this should occur like weather that happens in Maine so we can ensure that you don’t miss your place in line simply because bad weather occurred.”

Jarvis made a point of saying that they are very precise in how much vaccine they have on site.

They had a few people brave the snow in hopes they could could an extra dose.

He says that will never be the case.

