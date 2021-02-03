Maine CDC reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths as total cases top 40,000
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday as total cases topped 40,000.
The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 627.
The Maine CDC reported 273 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 40,233.
Maine’s seven-day average for new cases is 296.9. It is the first time since Dec. 7 that the seven-day average was below 300.
Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,165.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
- Deaths: 627
- Total cases: 40,233
- Confirmed cases: 32,315
- Probable cases: 7,918
- Cumulative positivity rate: 3.01%
- 14-day positivity rate: 3.9%
- Currently hospitalized: 157
- Patients in intensive care: 48
- Patients on ventilators: 24
