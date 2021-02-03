Maine CDC reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths as total cases top 40,000

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday as total cases topped 40,000.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 627.

The Maine CDC reported 273 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 40,233.

Maine’s seven-day average for new cases is 296.9. It is the first time since Dec. 7 that the seven-day average was below 300.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,165.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 627

Total cases: 40,233

Confirmed cases: 32,315

Probable cases: 7,918

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.01%

14-day positivity rate: 3.9%

Currently hospitalized: 157

Patients in intensive care: 48

Patients on ventilators: 24

