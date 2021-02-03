Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths as total cases top 40,000

COVID-19
COVID-19(MGN)
By Ashley Blackford
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) —

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported nine new coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday as total cases topped 40,000.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now 627.

The Maine CDC reported 273 new cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 40,233.

Maine’s seven-day average for new cases is 296.9. It is the first time since Dec. 7 that the seven-day average was below 300.

Aroostook County has 3 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 1,165.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

  • Deaths: 627
  • Total cases: 40,233
  • Confirmed cases: 32,315
  • Probable cases: 7,918
  • Cumulative positivity rate: 3.01%
  • 14-day positivity rate: 3.9%
  • Currently hospitalized: 157
  • Patients in intensive care: 48
  • Patients on ventilators: 24

