MDOT crews prepared for storm

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Maine DOT crews have been busy keeping up with the latest storm, but preparation for such events is an ongoing activity for the department.

Bob Watson, Manager of the Region 5 office in Presque Isle, says every effort is made to have as many pieces of equipment as possible ready when a storm hits.

“The big thing for us when a storm is coming is make sure we have enough material on hand and try to get all of our trucks out of the shop. I mean, we’ve got a shop in Caribou where most of our mechanics are located, and there’s a constant flow of trucks through there, you know. Last night we made a special - and this morning - made a special effort to make sure everything, as much as possible, was up and running and ready to go, because there’s always breakdowns during a storm, so you want everything to be running before the storm starts. The big concern and I guess the big message for people this storm is watch out for that wind and visibility issues,” says Bob Watson, Manager of the Region 5 MDOT office in Presque Isle.

Watson says crews are out keeping roads cleared and will continue cleanup efforts in the days ahead. He anticipates drifting snow will be a problem in some areas, especially in the evening, and advises motorists to use caution.

