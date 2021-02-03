Advertisement

Officials plan upgrades to City Hall

By Kathy McCarty
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Improvements to City Hall was one of the topics discussed recently by Presque Isle’s City Council.

City Manager Martin Puckett says city officials have been working with an engineer and an architect to come up with solutions. The goal is to address accessibility, work flow and other issues.

“We’ve been looking at a redesign for City Hall to make it more customer friendly and work-flow friendly. Ah, also improve some of the ADA issues that we have at City Hall, the ramps, the bathrooms, to make sure that we are following current codes. So we do have some deficiencies with City Hall that we do need to resolve. It’s not just all about work flow, there’s some ADA things that we do have to resolve and some safety things that we have to resolve too. And energy-efficient upgrades,” says Martin Puckett, City Manager of Presque Isle.

Puckett says money has been set aside in the capital fund for the project. He says they’re now at the stage of putting it out to bid to see what it would cost to do renovations to the first two floors of City Hall and the Council chamber. At the meeting, Council also appointed Jake Shaw as deputy chair, and reappointed several individuals to various city boards and committees. Vacancies remain on the Planning and Appeals boards, as well as the Audit Committee.

